Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Regulation

EPA targets ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical devices and spices

Proposed rules aim to limit the use of the carcinogenic gas and implement additional worker protections

by Krystal Vasquez
April 13, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Syringes wrapped in sterilized packaging.
Credit: Shutterstock
Ethylene oxide is used to sterilize medical devices and equipment including syringes.

The US Environmental Protection Agency has issued a pair of proposals that would cap the amount of ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical devices and some spices. The rules, which would provide additional protection for workers in sterilization facilities, are being opposed by the medical device industry.

The proposals continue an agency effort to crack down on the carcinogenic gas. A rule proposed less than a week earlier would implement stricter emissions standards for six air pollutants produced by synthetic organic chemical plants, including ethylene oxide.

Under the most recent rules, announced April 11, commercial sterilizers across the US would have 18 months to install equipment for monitoring indoor air and to begin reporting the data to the EPA twice a year. If indoor ethylene oxide concentrations exceed 10 parts per billion, workers would be mandated to wear personal protective equipment, such as respirators. In addition, the EPA would require facilities to be equipped with technologies that can reduce worker exposure even further by either capturing emissions or automating the transport of sterilized products.

Longer term, the new rules would also reduce the amount of ethylene oxide that plants can use during sterilization treatments. Current plans aim to limit concentrations to 500 mg per L or less within 5 years.

Combined, the proposals would “significantly reduce worker and community exposure to harmful levels of ethylene oxide,” EPA administrator Michael Regan says in a statement. According to the EPA’s latest risk assessment of ethylene oxide, 1 in 17 workers who sterilize medical devices will develop cancer by the end of their career unless protections are put in place. For workers sterilizing spices, that estimate is 1 in 36.

Because of these health risks, environmental organizations such as Earthjustice support the proposals but argue that they don’t go far enough. The proposed rule “does not require fenceline monitoring,” Earthjustice attorney Marvin Brown says in a statement. The EPA “must go further and ensure that frontline communities have the data to know when their air is safe.”

Meanwhile, medical device manufacturers oppose the rules. In a statement, Scott Whitaker, CEO of the industry lobby group Advanced Medical Technology Association, warns that the stricter regulations could force sterilization facilities to close. If such closures happen, “patients could face treatment delays as sterile technology supplies, such as pacemakers and surgical equipment, fall short,” he says.

According to the US Food and Drug Administration, ethylene oxide is used to sterilize 50% of all sterile medical devices in the US. For many devices, such as catheters and syringes, it is the only method that can adequately sterilize them. An FDA spokesperson says the agency is working closely with medical device companies to help them meet the EPA standards while simultaneously “developing solutions to avoid potential shortages of devices that the American public relies upon.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE