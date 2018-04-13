Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Chemical Weapons

ACS and ACC condemn chemical weapons use in Syria

Societies say attacks violate the Chemical Weapons Convention; offer assistance in the investigation

by Linda Wang
April 13, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

An attack in Douma, Syria, on April 7 killed at least 40 people. Authorities suspect that chemical weapons, possibly a nerve agent or chlorine, were involved in the incident.

In a joint statement, the American Chemical Society and the American Chemistry Council condemn the apparent use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The full statement follows:

“The use of chemicals as a weapon is in direct violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention(CWC) and abhorrent to society. The American Chemical Society (ACS) and the American Chemistry Council (ACC) condemn the continued use of chemical agents as weapons against the citizens of Syria. The most recent alleged chemical use occurred on Saturday, April 7, in an attack in Douma, Syria, that reportedly killed at least 40 people. Rescue workers reported an overpowering smell of chlorine in the affected area. CWC, of which 192 nations are signatories, outlaws the production, stockpiling, and use of chemical weapons and their precursors. CWC is implemented by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). These indiscriminate chemical attacks, possibly carried out by member state(s) of CWC, are, if verified, in direct violation of the convention. ACS and ACC support the Fact-Finding Mission currently being conducted in Douma by OPCW, which is gathering information from all available sources to determine whether chemical weapons were used. The Fact-Finding Mission will report its findings to States Parties to CWC, which will determine next steps. ACS and ACC have been working cooperatively with the OPCW over the past several years in areas of chemical education and training and continue to offer their assistance as OPCW conducts their investigation in this urgent matter.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Of Chemical Weapons And C&EN Talks
Syria accused of using chlorine gas as weapon
U.S. sanctions chemists for gas attack on civilians in Syria

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE