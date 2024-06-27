Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Global Health

Lilly partners with OpenAI to develop novel antibiotics

The partnership is the latest example of recruiting artificial intelligence in the fight against antimicrobial resistance

by Aayushi Pratap
June 27, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 20
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A glitching green bacterium floats above a microchip.
Credit: Will Ludwig/C&EN/CDC/Shutterstock

Eli Lilly and Company has partnered with OpenAI, maker of the generative AI platform ChatGPT, to invent new antibiotics.

Lilly says antimicrobial resistance (AMR) affects countries in all regions and at all income levels. But it is exacerbated by poverty and inequality, particularly in low- and middle-income countries.

The Indiana-based drug company says the collaboration supports its earlier commitment, through its Social Impact Venture Capital Portfolio, of $100 million to the industry-backed AMR Action Fund. Lilly says the action fund aims to provide patients with two to four new antibiotics by 2030.

According to the World Health Organization, 4.95 million deaths yearly are associated with AMR.

This year, OpenAI also partnered with Sanofi and Formation Bio to build AI-powered software for drug development.

James Zou, associate professor of biomedical data science at Stanford University, calls the Lilly-OpenAI partnership an exciting development for drug discovery. “OpenAI is increasingly interested in biotech, specifically new drug discovery,” Zou says. “I believe that generative AI will play a very important role in discovering new molecules.”

Academic research groups such as Zou’s use generative AI more and more to synthesize new antibiotics. This year, Zou’s team and McMaster University researchers reported a ﻿new model called SyntheMol﻿, which can spell out chemical recipes for antibiotic molecules (Nature, DOI: 10.1038/s42256-024-00809-7). Using the platform, the authors shortlisted six novel antibiotics capable of killing drug-resistant strains of Acinetobacter baumannii.

Another study, published in ﻿﻿Nature last December by researchers from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, highlighted AI’s power in drug discovery (DOI: 10.1038/s41586-023-06887-8). The team used deep learning to identify antibiotic compounds that kill methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus.

Felix Wong, the Nature study’s lead author and cofounder of the AI-based drug discovery start-up Integrated Biosciences, is bullish on the role AI can play in synthesizing novel molecules and identifying new antibiotic drug targets. “AI is a crucial tool in navigating the vast landscape of potential drug compounds,” Wong says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

AI specialist Insilico hails a second drug candidate
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Machine learning predicts possible antimicrobial peptides
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
SRI and Exscientia partner on AI-assisted cancer drug discovery
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE