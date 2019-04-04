Sustainable chemistry R&D bill introduced in US Congress

Lawmakers in the US Congress are backing legislation to promote research and development in chemistry that benefits the economy, the environment, and human health.
Introduced April 3, the measure would create a work group under the White House National Science and Technology Council to coordinate sustainable chemistry R&D, technology transfer, and training programs across the federal government. It would also encourage the validation of tools to assess the sustainability of chemicals, processes, and products.
Republicans and Democrats teamed up to sponsor identical measures in the Senate (S. 999) and the House of Representatives (H.R. 2051).
The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, is backing the legislation. “Supporting sustainable chemistry at the federal level will empower the pursuit of cutting-edge science, ensuring a generation of sustainable products, new jobs, and a greener world,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, vice president for ACS external affairs and communications.
The US chemical industry’s main lobbying group, the American Chemistry Council, is also supporting the measure. “Importantly, the legislation does not include any regulatory components, nor does it authorize any spending,” the ACC says.
The bill was introduced in the Senate last year but died from inaction.
