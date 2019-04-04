Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Legislation

Sustainable chemistry R&D bill introduced in US Congress

Legislation garners bipartisan support in Senate and House of Representatives

by Cheryl Hogue
April 4, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

Lawmakers in the US Congress are backing legislation to promote research and development in chemistry that benefits the economy, the environment, and human health.

Introduced April 3, the measure would create a work group under the White House National Science and Technology Council to coordinate sustainable chemistry R&D, technology transfer, and training programs across the federal government. It would also encourage the validation of tools to assess the sustainability of chemicals, processes, and products.

Republicans and Democrats teamed up to sponsor identical measures in the Senate (S. 999) and the House of Representatives (H.R. 2051).

The American Chemical Society, which publishes C&EN, is backing the legislation. “Supporting sustainable chemistry at the federal level will empower the pursuit of cutting-edge science, ensuring a generation of sustainable products, new jobs, and a greener world,” says Glenn S. Ruskin, vice president for ACS external affairs and communications.

The US chemical industry’s main lobbying group, the American Chemistry Council, is also supporting the measure. “Importantly, the legislation does not include any regulatory components, nor does it authorize any spending,” the ACC says.

The bill was introduced in the Senate last year but died from inaction.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE