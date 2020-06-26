Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Litigation

US EPA won’t appeal court ruling against its policy on science advisers

Agency lays out another route it can use to bar grant recipients from serving

by Cheryl Hogue
June 26, 2020
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Photo shows the exterior of the EPA’s headquarters building in Washington, DC.
Credit: Shutterstock
US Environmental Protection Agency headquarters in Washington, DC

The US Environmental Protection Agency says it won’t appeal a court ruling invalidating its controversial policy banning recipients of EPA grants from serving as agency science advisers. But the agency hints that it may try another means to exclude grant recipients from its advisory panels.

A federal trial court in New York struck down the policy in April, saying the agency failed to follow required federal procedure when it adopted the policy in 2017.

Former EPA administrator Scott Pruitt had instituted the directive, before he left the agency amid scandal in 2018. Pruit said the policy would ensure that advisers are financially independent from the agency. He replaced academic grant recipients on EPA advisory panels with industry representatives and state regulators.

The court’s decision did not affect the current makeup of those panels.

In a June 24 statement, the EPA announced that it would not appeal the decision by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York in a case brought by the environmental group National Resources Defense Council. The court determined the agency had “failed to articulate any reason for changing its longstanding practice of permitting EPA grant recipients to serve on EPA advisory committees.” The court found the agency had provided no evidence that grant recipients who had served on advisory committees in recent decades were biased.

But the EPA says the court’s reasoning empowers the agency to issue a blanket prohibition against grant recipients from serving as science advisers if it issues a formal regulation that garners concurrence from the federal Office of Government Ethics. That office’s mission is to prevent and resolve conflict-of-interest issues in the executive branch.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge scraps US EPA’s science rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trump EPA’s science rule on shaky legal ground
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Courts lean against US EPA science advisers policy
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE