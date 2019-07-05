Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Liked that story? We think you might like this one too

C&EN’s new AI-powered algorithm is helping readers discover related content

by Amanda Yarnell and Yinghao Ma
July 5, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) are transforming chemistry, allowing scientists to automate previously rote or tiresome tasks and tackle previously intractable questions.

These tools are having a similar effect on our newsroom. For years, C&EN reporters submitted lists of related stories with each article they wrote. For the last few months, we’ve been testing an AI-powered algorithm that can do that tedious work for them. The algorithm generates the related content we recommend both between paragraphs and at the end of each story.

So what does it take to create an algorithm that meets the needs of C&EN’s readers?

Quite a lot, it turns out. C&EN’s product and editorial teams worked closely with our publisher’s AI team to create and train the algorithm that’s working in the background today. We tinkered and tested until it performed roughly as well as—and sometimes even better than—our veteran journalists at recommending related content.

A screenshot of a C&EN story featuring the related stories generated by AI.
Credit: Jessica Morrison/C&EN
Recommended reading lists at the end of C&EN articles are now generated by an AI algorithm.

When looking to improve the algorithm’s performance, the AI team tried tweaking both the core word-embedding algorithm itself and the dataset it was trained on. For all our fellow machine-learning nerds, the first algorithm we tried was based on GloVe (global vectors for word representation) and a statistical model called principal component analysis that maps articles onto a 100-dimension vector space to compare their semantic similarities. We trained the first algorithm on a dataset of millions of documents, largely derived from Wikipedia.

While that first algorithm worked pretty well for most of our stories, it had trouble making relevant recommendations for some of our most technical chemistry coverage. For example, with the first algorithm, this article (on how a collision with a Mars-sized object could explain Earth’s chemical composition) originally got this recommendation (about how rocks supply a significant source of the world’s nitrogen needs). Our editors noted that the algorithm seemed to overlook our previous astrochemistry coverage.

So we tweaked the training set, trying instead a smaller but more targeted dataset drawn entirely from C&EN articles. We also tried a different word-embedding algorithm, swapping GloVe for word2vec, and used Gensim doc2vec to generate article vectors for semantic similarity comparison.

Across the board, the second algorithm provided more relevant recommendations, according to our editors. For example, for the Mars story above, the algorithm recommended this story about how scientists better estimated Jupiter’s age based on meteorites’ chemical composition. Our editors preferred this recommendation, noting that both the original and the recommendation report “isotope ratios measured in space, with an eye toward solar system origins.”

And we’re still not done. Next we’ll examine how readers click through the recommended articles, so that we can begin making relevant usage-based recommendations, as services like Spotify or Netflix do, rather than content-based ones. We’re also investigating whether we can use AI-powered taxonomy tagging on archival C&EN content to help our readers find what they are looking for faster.

These projects are part of a long-standing goal in our newsroom: spend less time on manual production tasks and more time creating high-impact journalism. There are other benefits, too. For example, machine learning makes our recommendations more relevant and timely: the algorithm is dynamic, which means that a story about PFAS written a year ago will have the most current and relevant related stories, so you can be sure that the coverage we recommend is as up to date as possible.

Thanks to ACS’s Jofia Prakash and Marley Zhu for developing the new algorithm, C&EN’s Jessica Morrison, Jyllian Kemsley, Mike McCoy, Linda Wang, and Lauren Wolf for testing it, and IT’s Sujit Boda and Selina Liu and the rest of C&EN’s product team for implementing it.

Editor’s Note: Amanda Yarnell, C&EN’s editorial director, oversees editorial and product development. Yinghao Ma, a senior scientist at the American Chemical Society, leads a team focused on artificial intelligence and enterprise architecture.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE