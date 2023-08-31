Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Women scientists are less likely than men to submit papers to high-impact journals

Survey finds fewer submissions to Nature, Science, and PNAS

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
August 31, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 29
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

 

A woman looking away from the camera in a laboratory.
Credit: Shutterstock
Women report submitting fewer scientific papers to top journals than men do.

Women scientists are significantly less likely than men to submit papers to the prestigious journals Nature, Science, and the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), a new large-scale survey has found.

The survey, completed by more than 4,857 scientists, found that only 37% of women report submitting papers to Nature, Science, and PNAS, compared with almost 49% of men. The results were published on bioRxiv—a site where biologists post papers without peer review—on Aug. 22.

According to the survey, women are more likely than men to suggest that their work is not groundbreaking or novel enough to submit to high-impact journals, which typically have high rejection rates and include novelty as a criterion for acceptance.

“Men are more likely to take risks and submit not only their best work, but actually any work, to these top three journals,” says study coauthor Vincent Larivière, who is an information scientist at the University of Montreal. Overall, he adds, it seems women are more self-critical and have higher standards for what constitutes novel research.

Previous studies indicate that men cite their own papers significantly more than women do, women underrate their own contributions to academic papers, and male academics have a greater propensity to hype their own findings. Past literature also indicates that women are traditionally underrepresented in high-impact journals.

It’s also the case that women are less often advised by supervisors to publish in high-impact journals, Larivière says. “They are not receiving encouragement to go for it,” he says. “I don’t necessarily know why.” Larivière speculates that it has to do with differences in the way the work of women and men are treated.

Flaminio Squazzoni, a sociologist who studies peer review at the University of Milan, says he is not surprised by the survey findings. His 2021 study on journal submissions during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic found that women are underrepresented in all journals across all disciplines, regardless of the titles’ perceived impact or prestige.

Squazzoni says he thinks the status quo is changing and that the publishing system is starting to become fairer. But he doesn’t think gender quotas would be a good way to introduce parity while maintaining quality.

In recent years, academics have voiced concerns about incentives in academia and argued for a fairer research environment with less emphasis on publishing papers in flashy, high-profile titles.

“The current research system, which emphasizes publication and citation, is detrimental to women because they are not well evaluated using those indicators,” Larivière says. “These indicators are globally biased against them.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE