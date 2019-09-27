Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Publishing

Most researchers are satisfied with peer review, survey says

Many chemists say quality checks are needed for supporting materials

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla
September 27, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Three in four researchers are satisfied with science’s quality control system, according to a new survey of more than 3,000 academics.

The survey results were released on Sept. 16 by Sense about Science, an advocacy group that promotes public understanding of science, and Elsevier. They largely echo the findings of a similar survey from a decade ago. The 2009 survey found that 69% of more than 4,000 reviewers were satisfied with the reviewing process. That number has now gone up to 75%, according to the new survey, which itself has yet to be peer reviewed.

Most respondents, 90%, thought peer review improves the overall quality of research. But 37% said they had doubts over the quality of at least some research they encountered in the week before they took the survey.

Data and supplementary material accompanying papers should also go through peer review, thought 76% of respondents. That feeling was strongest among chemists, with 90% saying quality checks on these supporting materials is necessary.

Citations were the indicator that 88% of respondents find most useful when assessing scholarly work. When asked about a metric that would indicate whether someone has tried to reproduce the work and if they succeeded, 82% of respondents supported the idea, with 90% of chemists saying it would be helpful.

On average, 45% of researchers said employers should recognize the time they spend reviewing. UK-based scientists said this should be the case the most often at 72%. Researchers in the US and Canada are second in agreement at 62% each.

Only 38% of respondents thought the public understands the concept of peer review well.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Women scientists are less likely than men to submit papers to high-impact journals
Open data becoming more acceptable to researchers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA needs to do more to uphold scientific integrity, internal watchdog says
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE