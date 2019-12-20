Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

Cosmetic preservative butylparaben regulation proposed in EU

Denmark’s plan would cue up chemical for possible authorization

by Cheryl Hogue
December 20, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Denmark is proposing that butylparaben, a widely used antimicrobial preservative in cosmetics and personal care products, be placed on a path toward strict regulation in the European Union.

Drawing shows the chemical structure of butylparaben.

The chemical is one of four parabens commonly used as antimicrobial preservative in cosmetics. The EU already restricts the amount of parabens in cosmetics. Manufacturers are searching for alternatives to these substances.

Denmark’s plan could eventually eliminate this use of butylparaben in the EU. Calling the chemical an endocrine disruptor, Denmark’s Dec. 16 submission to the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) begins a regulatory process that could end with companies able to use the chemical only if ECHA formally authorizes each specific use.

Some advocacy organizations, such as the Environmental Working Group, want parabens, including butylparaben, eliminated from personal care products and cosmetics.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE