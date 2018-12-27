Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Regulation

US requires labeling of GMO foods as “bioengineered”

Regulation exempts refined oils and sugar made from genetically modified crops

by Cheryl Hogue﻿
December 27, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Image shows two USDA-approved labels, one for bioengineered foods, the other for foods derived from bioengineering.
Credit: USDA
Food manufacturers can use these USDA-approved labels for bioengineered crops and products that contain bioengineered ingredients.

US food manufacturers must alert US consumers to the presence of genetically modified ingredients through labels, QR codes, or text messages, the US Department of Agriculture announced in late December. The new regulation, required under a 2016 law, opts for the term “bioengineered food” for this disclosure. It applies to foods containing “detectable genetic material that has been modified through lab techniques and cannot be created through conventional breeding or found in nature.” This includes genetic traits such as resistance to certain pesticides.

The Center for Food Safety, an activist group, faults USDA for prohibiting the terms best known to the public—genetically engineered or genetically modified organism—to describe organisms that scientists created by tweaking DNA. The organization says most consumers associate the word bioengineered with biomedical technology.

The rule exempts highly refined items such as sugar or oil derived from a bioengineered crop because they don’t contain detectable amounts of modified genes. The center says this means most foods on the US market made with genetically modified ingredients, including soda and candy, won’t carry a label.

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization, an industry group, says the regulation “provides a mechanism for consumers to access clear, consistent and truthful information about food in a way that does not stigmatize the role of technology in food production.”

In the rule, USDA lists ingredients that manufacturers must disclose unless records demonstrate that they are not bioengineered. The list initially consists of genetically modified alfalfa, apples, canola, corn, cotton, eggplant, papaya that is resistant to the ringspot virus, pink flesh pineapple, potatoes, salmon, soybeans, sugar beets, and summer squash. USDA will revisit and possibly revise the list annually.

The disclosure requirement takes effect Jan. 1, 2020, though compliance won’t be mandatory until Jan. 1, 2022.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US FDA clears the way for CRISPR beef cows
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Impossible Foods gets FDA nod for soy heme
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US requires labeling of GMO foods as ‘bioengineered’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE