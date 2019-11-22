US academic research and development spending in 2018 by the numbers

Spending on chemistry R&D, up 4.6% from 2017
Higher education R&D spending in fiscal 2018, up $4.1 billion from 2017.
It’s the third straight year of increases
Spending on chemical engineering R&D, flat from 2017
Support sources
Federal funds are still the largest source of university research support, but nonprofit spending has increased 29% since 2015.
Agency breakdown
The bulk of federal funds to universities comes from the Department of Health and Human Services. Support from all agencies except the Department of Agriculture increased in 2018.
