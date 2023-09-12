Former Cornell scientists made up data in 12 research studies

Researchers formerly based at Weill Cornell Medical College, which is part of Cornell University, made up data in 12 published research studies, a federal agency has found.
On Sept. 7, the US Office of Research Integrity (ORI) released two reports, one on Kotha Subbaramaiah, formerly a professor of biochemistry at Weill Cornell, and one on Andrew Dannenberg, a former professor of medicine at the same institution.
Both reports said that Subbaramaiah and Dannenberg are guilty of reporting falsified or fabricated data in the 12 studies. The reports are based on investigations by Weill Cornell and additional analyses by the ORI.
According to the Retraction Watch Database, 18 studies co-authored by Subbaramaiah and 20 co-authored by Dannenberg have so far been retracted.
The ORI reports found that Subbaramaiah and Dannenberg reused Western blot images “from the same source and falsely relabeled to represent different proteins and/or experimental results.”
C&EN was unable to reach Subbaramaiah or Dannenberg for comment. So far this year, the ORI has released research misconduct findings for eight different researchers.
Wherever Dannenberg carries out research in the future, he has agreed to be supervised for 7 years by two senior faculty members who are familiar with his work. The senior faculty members will review primary data coming out of Dannenberg’s research every quarter and submit a report about the data to the ORI every 6 months.
Dannenberg and Subbaramaiah have agreed not to serve on any peer review committees for the 7-year period.
