Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Research Integrity

US Office of Research Integrity received 269 allegations of research misconduct last fiscal year

Office closed 36 cases and released nine findings of research misconduct during the period

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
February 24, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

The US Office of Research Integrity (ORI) received a total of 269 complaints of alleged research misconduct between Oct. 1, 2021 and Sept. 30, 2022, a new report released by the agency reveals.

During the period, the agency closed 42 cases and released nine findings of research misconduct (one involving a single person but two institutions); 10 other investigated cases yielded no such findings. The ORI declined to pursue the remaining 22 cases. In the nine cases with guilty findings, seven were cases of falsification and fabrication, one was falsification alone, and one was of plagiarism.

The ORI defines research misconduct as “fabrication, falsification, or plagiarism in proposing, performing, or reviewing research, or in reporting research results.” In two of the nine cases, the researchers were banned from federal research funding for a certain period of time, and four papers have been requested to be retracted or corrected.

In the last fiscal year, the ORI continued 33 cases from previous years and opened 38 new ones. The ORI has also awarded three grants totaling just under $450,000 to researchers conducting studies in the area of research integrity.

In September 2022, the ORI released a request for information, asking institutions, funders, and concerned individuals for their views on the ORI’s plans to revise the 2005 Public Health Service Policies on Research Misconduct. In the new report, the ORI reveals that 31 institutions, organizations, and individuals submitted comments, which the agency will use to develop a notice for public comment.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist made-up data in 4 NIH grant applications
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists’ work impacted by NIH probe
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE