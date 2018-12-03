Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Europe’s largest basic science institute gets research integrity office

A nationwide trend for clarity in research misconduct allegations has caught up with France’s CNRS

by Benjamin Plackett
December 3, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

Photo of Remy Mosseri.
Credit: Christian Malette
Remy Mosseri

France’s National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) launched its first office of research integrity in August and is now close to finalizing its staff list. The office will investigate claims of research malpractice such as fabricating data.

“It’s part of a general movement in France,” says theoretical physicist Remy Mosseri, the research integrity officer who runs the new watchdog group.

“In most research institutes here, there is now one research integrity officer, but in our case, given our size and the fact that we’re multidisciplinary and operate at a national and international level, it means that we need staff across different fields,” he says.

The CNRS is Europe’s largest basic science research organization with 33,000 staff members and a budget of approximately €3.3 billion ($3.8 billion).

Mosseri will have four staff to help him conduct investigations. The second purpose of the new office is to promote the proper and ethical way of doing research, and a fifth person will focus on that outreach. Mosseri expects to have hired half his staff within the next two weeks.

The office has enough money to cover salaries and anticipated travel, Mosseri says, although the budget is yet to be finalized.

The team will investigate specific claims of research misconduct—chiefly plagiarism, fraudulent results or methodology, and whether researchers have been correctly and fairly credited for the publication of their work.

The office will not investigate other claims of professional wrongdoing, such as sexual offenses.

Before the office was created, claims of poor practice were handled on a case-by-case basis without open and clear procedures. For this reason, the CNRS does not know how many misconduct claims have been investigated in the past, Mosseri said.

Jacques Maddaluno, director of the Institute of Chemistry at the CNRS, wants the new office to ensure every misconduct claim is treated equally.

“With this new office the procedures will be the same for everyone,” he said. “I hope it will remove suspicion that some people are treated better because of their connections.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE