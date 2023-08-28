Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Flawed chemistry papers can take more than a year to be retracted

Many of the retractions in new study were for self-plagiarism

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
August 28, 2023
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

Almost 59% of the chemistry papers retracted in the last two decades were pulled due to research misconduct, and the process often took more than a year, a new analysis finds.

Research misconduct is defined by the US Office of Research Integrity as falsification, fabrication, or plagiarism. The study, which appeared in ACS Omega on Aug. 21 (DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.3c03689), used the Retraction Watch database to analyze 1,292 chemistry papers retracted between 2001 and 2021.

1.7 years

Median time required for flawed chemistry papers to be retracted

Of the papers retracted for misconduct, more than 40% were for self-plagiarism. The high instance suggests that many researchers aren’t well versed on how to cite previous literature appropriately, says study author Yulia Sevryugina, chemistry librarian at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.

The chemistry papers in question had a median peer review time of 71 days. Those that were eventually retracted for fraud took only 43 days to get through peer review. The median retraction time was 1.7 years.

“When the allegation is misconduct of some kind, the journal has to investigate,” Sevryugina says. “I do wish the process was quicker, though.” She says it could be accelerated by improving communication between the parties involved and having a uniform set of rules.

In cases of honest error, Sevryugina adds, journals often prefer to issue corrections instead of retractions. She notes that the term “retraction” has negative connotations, making authors reluctant to self-retract incorrect findings. Sevryugina argues that more neutral terms, like “amendment,” could be introduced for cases where researchers notice errors in their work and come forth to fix them.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
2 open-access publishers accused of excessive self-citation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One academic paper’s journey through the mill
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
French National Center for Scientific Research faulted over chemistry lab misconduct probe
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE