Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Misconduct

Former chemistry professor jailed for making meth

Bradley Allen Rowland must also pay restitution to Henderson State University

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
November 9, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Research Integrity

 

A man with a beard standing in front of a white wall.
Credit: Clark County Sheriff's Office
Bradley Allen Rowland

A former chemistry professor was sentenced to 4 months in jail by an Arkansas court after pleading guilty to making methamphetamine at work.

Bradley Allen Rowland entered his guilty plea in Clark County District Court on Nov. 5. In addition to the jail time, he must also pay his former employer, Henderson State University (HSU), $149,917 in restitution. According to news reports, this is the amount HSU paid for cleaning and repair of its science building after a spill of benzyl chloride, a precursor to phenyl-2-propanone, which is used in the synthesis of methamphetamine.

On Oct. 27, a jury acquitted Terry David Bateman, another former chemistry professor at HSU, who was accused of making methamphetamine with Rowland.

In 2019, police had arrested Bateman and Rowland, charging the chemists with making methamphetamine, manufacturing a controlled substance in a drug-free zone, and possession of phenylpropanolamine, a precursor of methamphetamine. The case gained significant media attention due to its similarities with the popular TV series “Breaking Bad,” in which a fictional chemistry teacher cooks crystal meth.

At the time, both Bateman and Rowland pleaded not guilty. But in Bateman’s trial, Rowland testified against his former colleague, alleging that both he and Bateman were guilty. Bateman, however, denied all allegations, claiming that Rowland was solely guilty.

After pleading guilty, Rowland paid HSU $10,000 on Nov. 5 and is due to pay the university a further $25,000 within 30 days, prosecuting attorney Dan Turner says in a statement published by HSU’s newspaper, the Oracle. As part of a plea deal with prosecutors, Rowland will also serve 200 hours of community service, be on supervised probation for 6 years, and be treated for substance abuse.

“The plea entered by Rowland was reviewed and approved by the administration of HSU with a specific intent on attempting to recover restitution and hold those involved accountable,” Turner says in his statement. HSU didn’t reply to a request for comment.

Rowland’s attorney, Clinton Mathis, said “the sentence accurately reflects [Rowland’s] acceptance of responsibility, the degree of his assistance to the state, Brad’s sincere desire to become a benefit to society and make right any damage he had a part in causing,” the Arkansas Times reported.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao sentenced to time served
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Federal judge acquits chemist Feng “Franklin” Tao of wire fraud
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Harvard chemist Charles Lieber loses initial appeal
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE