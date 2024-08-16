Advertisement

Misconduct

Senior biochemist made up data in 13 studies

US Office of Research Integrity report aligns with investigation by the University of Maryland, Baltimore

by Dalmeet Singh Chawla, special to C&EN
August 16, 2024
An exterior shot of red brick buildings. One has a domed roof and classical columns at the front.
Credit: Shutterstock  
A building at the University of Maryland, Baltimore 

Richard L. Eckert, a senior biochemist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore, faked data in 13 published studies and two grant applications, according to a new report released by the US Office of Research Integrity (ORI).

The new misconduct findings, published earlier this week and first reported by Retraction Watch, reveal that Eckert “intentionally, knowingly, or recklessly falsified and/or fabricated Western blot image data and microscopy image data.”

A spokesperson for the University of Maryland, Baltimore, says the institution’s Research Integrity Office conducted an investigation into Eckert’s work and sent the report to the ORI, which falls under the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

“ORI accepted the University’s investigation report and findings,” the spokesperson tells C&EN in an email. “After its own additional investigation, HHS ORI issued a public notice with a detailed accounting of its findings that are aligned with the University’s investigation, reflecting the strong and appropriate response to this matter by the University.”

Of the 13 studies implicated in the ORI report, 1 has already been retracted, and 4 have been corrected. The ORI says Eckert will also request the remaining 8 to be retracted or corrected. Eckert will also voluntarily exclude himself from contracting or subcontracting with any US government agency and will not serve on any advisory or peer review committees for 8 years starting Aug. 1, 2024.

C&EN contacted Eckert for a comment but did not receive a response by press time.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

