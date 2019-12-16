Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

Chemical Safety Board proposes accident reporting rule

Companies to file report within 4 hours of incident

by Jeff Johnson
December 16, 2019
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Photo showing a destroyed building.
Credit: Erin Hooley/TNS/Newscom
The Chemical Safety Board is currently investigating an explosion at AB Specialty Silicones in May that killed four people.

The US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) proposes that companies report immediately and directly to the CSB accidental chemical releases sufficient to trigger an investigation.

The CSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating and finding the root cause of chemical accidents that result in a fatality, serious injury, or substantial property damages. The 1990 legislation that created the CSB required the board to create a reporting regulation, but it has never finalized one. Instead, the CSB has relied on press accounts and other incident reporting to determine which accidents it investigates.

Over the years, several federal agencies and community groups have urged the CSB to issue the reporting regulation. In 2009, the CSB issued a proposal and then dropped it due to a combination of implementation costs, lack of funding, and industry opposition, according to sources familiar with the proposal.

Several nonprofit advocacy groups, including Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and Air Alliance Houston, then sued the agency. On Feb. 4, 2019, a US District Court judge ordered the board to issue the final rule within 12 months.

The proposal released by the CSB on Dec. 11 says that any incident serious enough to qualify for an investigation—such as a death or damages above $1 million—would require the company involved to file a brief report within four hours of an accidental release. The information in such reports could be changed, corrected, or updated without penalty.

CSB believes as many as 200 accidents per year could merit an investigation. However, the board, which had a budget of $12 million for fiscal 2019, takes on only a half-dozen accidents annually.

The proposal is a “missed opportunity,” says Daniel Horowitz, a former managing director of the CSB. The reports, he says, are likely to be “bare-bones,” and he urges the CSB to require companies to submit more detailed follow up information—like Contra Costa County already mandates in California—to help guide the accident assessment process. He also laments that the information would not immediately be made public and could only be accessed through Freedom of Information Act requests.

In a statement, Scott Jensen of the American Chemistry Council, an industry trade group, says, “We recognize and value the importance of keeping government officials informed of an incident at a chemical facility, and we intend on providing the CSB constructive feedback as they move forward with their rulemaking.” However, the ACC must poll its members before commenting in depth on the rule, he says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board to require accident reporting
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board proposes accident reporting rule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical Safety Board proposes accident reporting rule
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE