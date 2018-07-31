Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident﻿

Methyl mercaptan release killed four workers at La Porte site in 2014﻿

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
July 31, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

Photo of DuPont's La Porte plant in Texas.
Credit: CSB
Four workers died from exposure to methyl mercaptan at this DuPont plant in La Porte, Texas, in 2014.

DuPont will pay a $3.1 million civil penalty under an agreement with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Department of Justice for violations of EPA’s risk management program (RMP) provisions. The violations led to an accident that killed four workers in Texas in late 2014.

The accident occurred when nearly 11,000 kg of methyl mercaptan were released at a pesticide manufacturing unit at DuPont’s La Porte plant. Because of a series of maintenance errors, a jerry-rigged piping system transferred the flammable and toxic compound to plant areas where it should not have been. Two unsuspecting workers died when they attempted to clear a vent that they didn’t realize contained methyl mercaptan; two others died when coming to their aid.

According to EPA’s complaint, DuPont’s actions violated 22 separate provisions of the Clean Air Act’s RMP. The alleged violations include failing to develop and implement written operating procedures, adequately implement management of change procedures, and implement safe work practices. The citations also include alleged violations of mechanical integrity regulations.

The accident resulted in DuPont’s inclusion in the Occupational Safety & Health Administration’s (OSHA’s) Severe Violator Enforcement Program. OSHA uses that program to concentrate inspections on employers who have “demonstrated indifference toward creating a safe and healthy workplace by committing willful or repeated violations, and/or failing to abate known hazards,” OSHA says. OSHA also fined DuPont $106,000 for workplace safety violations.

The Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board also investigated the accident and made several major recommendations to improve production safety. In 2016, however, DuPont chose to permanently shut down the unit, which manufactured methomyl, a carbamate insecticide marketed by DuPont as Lannate.

“DuPont cooperated fully with the investigations, and believes that the settlement is a reasonable resolution,” the company said in a statement. “While the company does not accept or agree with many of the government’s allegations, we will work collaboratively to improve our process safety practices.”

The RMP provisions had been slated for an update by the Obama Administration in the wake of an ammonium nitrate explosion at a Texas farm warehouse in 2013. A two-year examination of safety regulations resulted in tougher RMP provisions, but the final regulation was withdrawn under the Trump administration by former EPA head Scott Pruitt. EPA has since proposed new revisions to the program.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont to pay $3.1 million penalty for Texas accident
DuPont won’t reopen plant after tragedy
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
DuPont Labeled ‘Severe Violator’

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE