Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Industrial Safety

US Senate confirms Chemical Safety Board nominees

Johnson and Owens raise the number of CSB members to three

by Jeff Johnson, special to C&EN
December 13, 2021
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

 

Two new members of the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) were confirmed by the Senate Dec. 9. Since April 2020, the five-member board had been hamstrung, operating with a single member.

Sylvia Johnson.
Credit: Courtesy of Sylvia Johnson
Sylvia Johnson

The new members are Sylvia Johnson, an epidemiologist with labor union experience, and Stephen Owens, an attorney and former federal and Arizona state regulator who focused on environmental, safety, and health issues.

Stephen Owens.
Credit: Courtesy of Stephen Owens
Stephen Owens

President Biden also nominated Jennifer Sass, a senior scientist and toxicologist with the Natural Resources Defense Council, an environmental nonprofit organization, to CSB. Sass faced criticism from Republican senators during her confirmation hearing in September. Her nomination was not brought up for consideration by the Senate with those of Johnson and Owens.

The three nominees have chemical science, human health, and regulatory expertise. However, they lack direct experience working for the chemical industry. Historically, CSB members often were former industry employees with engineering backgrounds. The American Chemistry Council, a chemical industry trade association, initially opposed the nominations of Johnson, Owens, and Sass.

The CSB’s primary responsibility is to investigate significant chemical-related accidents, determine their root cause, and make operational, regulatory, and other recommendations to avoid similar incidents in the future. Its recommendations are made public but are nonbinding.

In a statement, CSB Chairperson Katherine Lemos welcomed the new board members. “Each will bring unique perspectives and knowledge to investigations and final outcomes, to the strategic direction of our agency, and in advancing our advocacy efforts.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical safety board chair resigns
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board closer to getting 3 more members
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US Chemical Safety Board closer to getting 3 more members
Advertisement

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE