materials
discovery
In the popular imagination, chemistry is an experimental science, a world filled with flasks and bubbling liquids. So what to make of news reports from 2019 about researchers using artificial intelligence (AI) to transform a brittle polymer into a supercompressible material without having to tinker in the lab before fabrication? It’s enough to trigger an identity crisis.
Inside this Discovery Report, you’ll meet specialists using AI to make production of concrete less energy intensive, keep a lab running remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, and more.