It’s easy for people to get the impression that any research that lands a Nobel Prize has reached the pinnacle of perfection. Last fall, scientists celebrated a Nobel Prize in Chemistry for CRISPR genome editing. The technology is transformative. It is simple to use. It is powerful. Yet it is not perfect. It can introduce unwanted mutations, and it remains difficult to deliver the technology where it needs to go in the body.

Inside this Discovery Report, you’ll meet some of the many entrepreneurs who aim to use gene-editing technology to provide more organs for transplants, combat antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and more.