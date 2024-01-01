Advertisement

Discovery Report
Reimagining
sustainable
chemistry
education
Training the architects of our sustainable future
Illustration by Juana Merlo

Chemists from around the world convened at the American Chemical Society headquarters in Washington, DC, and virtually on Dec. 7 and 8, 2023, for the second annual ACS Sustainability Summit: Reimagining Chemistry Education. The meeting was held as part of the ACS Campaign for a Sustainable Future, in partnership with the ACS Division of Education and Beyond Benign Green Chemistry Education.

Experts from academia, industry, and government shared their views on how chemistry education can be reimagined to advance green chemistry and sustainability. Special attention was paid to training for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as training for those already in the workforce.

Topics include:
  • The role of environmental justice in a fostering a sustainable workforce
  • Guidelines from ACS on green chemistry curriculum
  • A roadmap for training collaborations between academia and industry on a global scale

