Chemists from around the world convened at the American Chemical Society headquarters in Washington, DC, and virtually on Dec. 7 and 8, 2023, for the second annual ACS Sustainability Summit: Reimagining Chemistry Education. The meeting was held as part of the ACS Campaign for a Sustainable Future, in partnership with the ACS Division of Education and Beyond Benign Green Chemistry Education.
Experts from academia, industry, and government shared their views on how chemistry education can be reimagined to advance green chemistry and sustainability. Special attention was paid to training for undergraduate and graduate students, as well as training for those already in the workforce.
Log in with your ACS ID or create an account to read this Discovery Report.LOG IN NOW TO READ
BECOME A MEMBERACS paid members get instant access to Discovery Reports. Become a paid member and you'll be the first to receive our analysis on key trends.