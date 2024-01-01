The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Antibiotics
After commercial antibiotics emerged in the early 20th century, we began to take for granted the ability to treat bacterial infections. But as bacteria evolved to resist those drugs, pharmaceutical companies have struggled to develop new drugs to challenge the microbes. As a result, the world is facing a public health crisis of drug-resistant bacterial infections.
In this Discovery Report, you’ll meet the scientists and companies working on the cutting edge of antibiotic drug discovery and antimicrobial science. You’ll hear from experts involved in pharmaceutical economics about pilot programs to change the way antibiotics are paid for. You’ll read about the path of one antibiotic, Nabriva Therapeutics’ Xenleta (lefamulin) from discovery to market.