Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
Discovery Report
The future of
plastic
Illustration by Chris Gash

Plastic is everywhere because few materials match its versatility. Glass, aluminum, and cardboard are single products with comparatively limited applications. When it comes to reuse, however, the homogeneity of those materials is advantageous. According to 2017 data from the Environmental Protection Agency, the US recycled just 8.4% of the 32 billion kg of plastic that consumers threw away. That pales in comparison to the recycling rates for glass (26.6%), metal (33.3%), and paper (65.9%). And the trend in recent years is discouraging; the US’s plastic recycling rate in 2015 was 9.1%. If chemistry helped get the world into this mess, surely it can help get us out. But what developing strategies could complement traditional recycling? And what roadblocks stand in the way of scaling them?

This Discovery Report delves into chemical recycling technologies. Inside, you’ll hear from heavy hitters in the packaging industry, experts in depolymerization and pyrolysis, the scientists sounding the alarm about plastics’ impact on our ecosystems, and many more.

Correction: The Q1 2020 Discovery Report was corrected on March 27, 2020, to add a byline for the article "How Compatibilizers and Other Additives Could Help Virgin and Recycled Plastic Work Together." The author is Prachi Patel.

Log in with your ACS ID or create an account to read this Discovery Report. LOG IN NOW TO READ

ACS paid members get instant access to Discovery Reports. Become a paid member and you'll be the first to receive our analysis on key trends. BECOME A MEMBER

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient: