The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Quiz: How much do you know about summer plant irritants?

Before you take our quiz on summer plant irritants, make sure you check out our Periodic Graphic for some helpful hints.

What family of compounds are found in the oils of poison ivy and can cause contact dermatitis?
Which of the following does not contain urushiol oils that cause rashes?
Which of the following furanocoumarins is responsible for the particularly severe phytophotodermatitis caused by giant hogweed?
Furanocoumarins are also found in which of the following fruits?
Which of the following oral steroids is often prescribed to combat plant-induced dermatitis?
Giant hogweed is widespread in western and northern Europe. How many US states has it been reported in?
Which of the following is the recommended initial action when your skin has come into contact with irritating plant saps and oils?

You Scored 33% - 1 out of 3

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society
