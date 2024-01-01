Like liquids, powders can flow. Flow—the continuous, even movement of bulk quantities of a substance—has important manufacturing implications. Internal factors, such as particle surface area and particle-particle interactions, and external ones, such as humidity, determine how a powder flows.

When manufacturing tablets, drugmakers mix together powders composed of active ingredients and inert fillers. If the powders do not flow properly, mixing is hard, explains Stefan Radl at the Institute of Process and Particle Engineering at Graz University of Technology in Austria.

“If the powders that are mixed have different sizes or densities, which is often the case, then the powder might segregate,” he says. Segregation ruins tablets by changing their composition and renders them unsalable as they lack the same concentration, notes Radl.

Radl and his team predict powder flow using computational models and instruments, such as ring-shear testers and rheometers. Ring-shear testers determine the force required to allow compacted powders to flow again. Rheometers equipped with powder flow cells measure the internal resistance of a powder to flow. Understanding these qualities allows scientists to predict how mixed powders will segregate and allows manufacturers to make any necessary adjustments.

Another important powder quality is surface area. Particles with larger surface area-to-volume ratios allow active ingredients in fast-acting tablets to be absorbed rapidly into the bloodstream; particles with smaller ratios have slower release.

For surface-area measurement by gas adsorption, particles are exposed to an analysis gas, such as nitrogen. The gas molecules adsorb to the particle surface.

“All these little nitrogen [gas] molecules line up along the surface,” says Rikki McDermott, product manager at Quantachrome, a company recently acquired by Anton Paar. Since scientists know the cross-sectional area of nitrogen molecules, “we can count how many are aligning on the surface,” McDermott says. “From that, we can calculate the surface area.”