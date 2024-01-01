2 Nature kept in check

Building materials will often need protection from microbes such as mildew, a risk in areas that are damp and have high humidity. “Wood is susceptible to mildew growth,” says Mojgan Nejad, who studies wood protection at Michigan State University. “It is important to use biocides for wood protection.”

As a fungus, mildew is susceptible to triazoles. These compounds contain a five-membered ring with two or three nitrogen atoms. Triazoles inhibit the fungal enzyme lanosterol demethylase. The enzyme is essential for the biosynthesis of ergosterol, a key component of the fungal plasma membrane, which leads to disruption of cell membranes. Besides triazoles, benzimidazoles, carbamates and isothiazolinones can be used to protect building materials such as wood, plaster, gypsum board, paint, and adhesives from fungal attack.

The latest trend is to encapsulate the biocide inside a water-soluble shell that slowly releases the active ingredient. “We are trying to reduce leaching of the biocide from the paint, for example, to have less impact on the environment and to have a longer lifetime for the paint film,” says Thomas Sames, the technical marketing manager biocides for the business unit Material Protection Products at Lanxess. The first biocides to feature this technology recently hit the market in Europe and Asia.

Nejad notes that the shift from organic solvent-based formulations of paints and other coatings to more environmentally friendly water-based formulations means biocides are also needed to protect the coating product itself from microbial spoilage. Spoiled coatings release a foul smell when the container is opened, and have impaired properties such as viscosity, spreadability and adhesion.