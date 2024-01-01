Corn-derived chemicals in packaging and dietary supplements
C orn is multifaceted. The kernels are composed of starch, protein, fiber, and oil, which provide feedstock for many common chemicals. Corn-derived chemicals can play a key role in supporting the environmental sustainability of the chemical enterprise, both now and in the future.
Part of corn’s appeal is its affordability and abundance. According to the National Corn Growers Association’s “World of Corn,” the US produced 348,512 metric tons of corn in 2019.
To appreciate some of the innovative ways that corn-based chemicals are incorporated into everyday products, look at how they make their way into bottles of dietary supplements.
