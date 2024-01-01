For far too long, Black scientists have not received adequate recognition. February marks Black History Month in America. However, C&EN BrandLab, in partnership with Pfizer, is committing to celebrating Black chemists not just in February, but throughout 2021, by recognizing contributions from Black chemists worldwide across C&EN’s social media platforms.

If you know a phenomenal Black chemist—at any stage of education or career and from anywhere in the world—please share their story below. And don’t be shy if that amazing chemist happens to be you! Self-nominations are encouraged. If you are self-nominating or if you have been nominated by someone else, please provide brief answers to the questions below.

Starting in March, we will select 30 Black chemists to showcase from the nominations in social media posts across C&EN’s platforms and allow our broad audience of chemistry enthusiasts to celebrate with us the contributions of Black chemists to science. Check out C&EN’s February 15/22 issue celebrating Black excellence in chemistry and chemical engineering.