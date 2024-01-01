2023 Welch Conference Sneak Peak: “Living in a Material World”
Leading materials scientists will come together Oct. 23–24, 2023, to tackle some of the biggest scientific questions of our time. Sessions include those on energy and sustainability, the “plastics” of the future, hierarchical and multifunctional materials, and material systems for human wellness. Organized by Catherine J. Murphy of the University of Illinois, the conference is sure to drive the field forward.
