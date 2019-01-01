The world of colloidal silica
An indomitable particle
Colloidal silica is a mainstay for everyday applications such as papermaking, polishing the silicon wafers used to make computer microchips, making nonslip and abrasion-resistant coatings, and soaking up unwanted moisture. But colloidal silica can also stabilize the ground under buildings during earthquakes and stop the spread of toxic pollutants below ground. This versatile nanomaterial not only preserves ancient carvings in the jungle but keeps the lenses and sensors aboard space vehicles clear and clean, and it stands up to the hot, salty environment of petroleum and natural gas wells.
Crunch Time
Sophisticated chemical coatings are everywhere – even down to the humble potato chip packet. These coatings ensure the packaging retains its vibrant look, while preserving the look, taste, aroma, and crunch of the chips. Colloidal silica coatings can improve ink absorption, block oxygen passage, and ease manufacturing in food packaging and beyond.
The case for colloidal silica
This ebook explores colloidal silica's versatile chemistry and describes how it can improve diverse products and processes.
Small particles, enormous potential
Aqueous colloidal silica, essentially made of just sand and water, is turning up in surprising ways at the forefront of research. A new collection of case studies highlights some of the exciting ways academic researchers are using colloidal silica to expand the frontiers of materials science. Nano-zeolites, bijels, and soft robots are among the novel applications featured in this ebook: "Colloidal Silica: Small Particles, Enormous Potential".
The power of sand, water, and a bit of chemistry
150 years of research and development have transformed colloidal silica from a scientific oddity to a mainstay of industrial manufacturing of products ranging from floor wax to jet engines.
Colloidal silica puts a new spin on old inventions
The versatility of colloidal silica has made it essential for the modernization of beer, aircraft parts, and more.
Building a future on tiny spheres
Colloidal silica is helping create a world with on-demand 3-D printing, cleaner water, and medications with reduced side effects.
Particle Power: How do you use aqueous colloidal silica?
Have you and your research team identified an innovative application for aqueous colloidal silica? C&EN BrandLab is partnering with W. R. Grace & Co. to discover innovative uses for aqueous colloidal silica.
