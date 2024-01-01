Top of the list when selecting a CDMO should be the company’s ability to comply with government regulations in the countries where the drug will be tested and, ultimately, sold. Information on a company’s past performance can be requested from regulatory bodies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and the European Medicines Agency.

“Regulatory hurdles have increased over the last few years,” explains Craig Dixon, senior business manager at Patheon, part of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Improved analytical methods have made it possible to spot impurities at lower levels than ever. Regulatory bodies now demand additional data, using these new techniques, and a deeper understanding of quality to demonstrate that products are safe for patients.

The number of inspections by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration at overseas API-producing facilities has also skyrocketed, resulting in an increasing number of foreign companies being temporarily banned from importing APIs into the U.S. This trend started after 2007 and 2008 when a supplier in China tampered with an API used to make the anticoagulant drug heparin. This adulteration was linked to 81 deaths in the U.S.