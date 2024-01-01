A note to our readers

Bibiana Campos Seijo, Editor in chief
C&EN has concluded that the following articles do not meet the editorial standards as laid out in our ethics guidelines.
Each of these stories contained a sentence that plagiarized another news outlet’s work:
▸ Exploring the superheavy elements at the end of the periodic table
▸ How we’ll reengineer crops for a changing climate
▸ Lead contamination risk near Notre-Dame cathedral
In addition, these stories did not follow C&EN’s requirement for clear attribution of written press statements:
▸ Can laboratories move away from single-use plastic?
▸ Mariana Trench hosts hydrocarbon-munching microbes
We have updated each article to attribute each sentence to the proper publication and appended an editor’s note to each one that credits the source of the material.
C&EN values transparency and apologizes to both our readers and these news outlets for these lapses.