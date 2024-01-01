C&EN Store FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions for C&EN Online Non-Member 30-Day Access Subscription

Why can I purchase only one subscription at a time?

You can only buy a subscription for the ACS ID you provided when you log into the ACS Store, as the subscription is uniquely associated with your ACS ID. Buying more than one subscription before the end of 30 days does not extend the subscription.

Do I need an ACS ID to purchase a 30 day subscription?

Yes, you must use an ACS ID to purchase a 30 day subscription. Don’t have one? Register for free.

Can I purchase several subscriptions under one ID?

No. The subscription is uniquely associated with the ACS ID used to make the purchase. The Quantity field in the ACS Store does not accept more than 1. Since this product’s access is tied to the individual ACS ID, it is not be possible to purchase a subscription for a coworker/colleague through the online store unless you have that person’s ACS ID and are logged in as them. If you wish to purchase a subscription for a coworker/colleague, and do not have the ACS ID, you must contact the store directly and order over the phone.

Phone: (800) 227-5558 (US)

(202) 872-4600 (Worldwide)

If you are interested in setting up an institutional subscription to C&EN Online, please contact our sales team.

How are taxes applied?

Taxes vary by state and by product. Sales tax will be applied if applicable. If you have any questions, contact the ACS Store staff directly at help@acs.org.

Why is a shipping address required?

A shipping address is required as part of the ACS Store account information. Shipping charges will not be incurred for the subscription product. However, the shipping address is required for your account in the event you order shippable merchandise. The ACS Shopping cart allows you to purchase non-shippable and shippable merchandise in the same cart and applies shipping charges appropriately.



How long does it take to activate my subscription?

If you already have an active ACS ID, then the subscription is active immediately. Content from 2006-2012 is available immediately. Content for 1998-2005 will take 24 hours to activate. If you are creating a new ACS ID, it may take up to 24 hours to activate.

Can a member purchase this subscription?

As a member you already have access to the content included in this subscription and purchasing this subscription is not necessary. The system automatically prevents members from purchasing the subscription. If you are a member but cannot view the C&EN content please contact Help desk at help@acs.org.

How do I get an invoice receipt?

Once you have completed the transaction in the ACS Store, we will send a confirmation email and purchase receipt to the email address you provided. There will also be a link to view a PDF copy of your invoice/receipt on the Order Confirmation webpage in the Store.

Where can I find the C&EN Online Non-member 30-day Access Subscription?

The C&EN Online Non-member 30-day Access Subscription is sold through the ACS Online Store under the store category “Printed and Electronic Materials”.

Can I purchase this subscription if I am located outside the US?

Yes. C&EN Online Non-Member 30-Day Access is sold to both US and International customers.

Can I purchase several concurrent subscriptions at once?

C&EN Online Non-Member 30-Day Access is only available to individual Non-Members. With this subscription non-members can now access the entire C&EN website for 30 days. Purchases are not refundable and do not include access to C&EN Archives or C&EN Mobile. Quantity Limit: 1 per ACS ID.

Are purchases refundable?

Purchases are non-refundable and do not include access to C&EN Archives or C&EN Mobile.

What C&EN content can I access with this C&EN Online Non-Member 30-Day Access subscription?

You can access the entire C&EN website at http://cen.acs.org/ only. Purchases do not include access to C&EN Archives or C&EN Mobile.

What happens if I purchase a second subscription before my 30 day period has expired?

Purchasing more than one before the end of 30 days does not extend the access period of your original purchase. You will be charged for multiple purchases. You will receive an email notification when your subscription is about to expire.

Will I get notified when my subscription is about to expire?

Yes. You will receive an email notification when your subscription is about to expire. Purchasing another subscription before the expiry date does not extend your access period.

Do I have access to older content?

You will have access to all content from 1998 to present. Content from 2006-2012 is available immediately upon activation of your subscription on the C&EN online site. Content for 1998-2005 will take 24 hours to activate.

Who do I contact to get help?

The Store help desk information is as follows:

E-mail: help@acs.org

Phone: (800) 227-5558 (US)

(202) 872-4600 (Worldwide)