How to Login

Our log-in process has changed. Your ACS Member Number will no longer serve as your username and password. ACS members need an ACS ID to access member-only content.
* Subscribers: Click Here to Log In With Your ACS ID
The ACS ID is a single set of log-in credentials (i.e., user name and password) used to access multiple ACS online products, including:
- ACS Publications journals
- C&EN Online*
- www.acs.org
- ACS Network
If you registered on www.acs.org before Nov. 15, 2011 you can use that user name and password (your ACS ID) to log in.
Creating one is free and will only take a few minutes. Register now.
Contact ACS Member Services by email or phone.
800-333-9511 (US only)
614-447-3776 (outside the US)
Customer Service representatives are available Monday to Friday, except holidays, from 8:30 a.m to 5:00 p.m. ET.
* Access to C&EN Online subscriber content is only available to ACS Members.
Become an ACS Member today.