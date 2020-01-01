Alexandra A. Taylor, Associate Editor

Alex Taylor is an associate editor in production for Chemical & Engineering News. She manages editorial projects such as Talented 12 and Year in Chemistry and helps curate C&EN’s popular blog Chemistry in Pictures. She’s also a regular contributor to C&EN’s Newscripts and Career Ladder columns. In 2017 she earned her M.A. in science writing from Johns Hopkins University. Alex helps to make sure the magazine gets published from her home in Western Massachusetts.