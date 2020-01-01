Andrea Widener, Senior Editor

Phone: 202-872-4495

Areas of coverage: Research policy, science education policy, chemistry data

Andrea Widener has spent her career writing about science research and education, including stints at two newspaper, a cancer journal, and a nonprofit before coming to C&EN in 2012. She has a M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a B.A. in physics and communications from Trinity University in Texas. A returned Peace Corps volunteer, Andrea spends her spare time traveling, cooking and eating interesting food, and hanging out with her daughter and foster son.