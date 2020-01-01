Michael Torrice, Science News Editor

Phone: 626-765-6767

Areas of interest: Neuroscience, biochemistry and biotechnology, water, environmental chemistry, microbes

Michael Torrice spent six years in graduate school synthesizing amino acids and injecting them into frog eggs. He soon realized he enjoyed writing about science more than actually doing it. After finishing graduate school, he left the lab and spent a year training to be a science journalist at the University of California, Santa Cruz. He joined C&EN in 2010. He writes and edits for the magazine from his home office in Pasadena, Calif. He has a S.B. in chemistry from MIT and a Ph.D. from Caltech.