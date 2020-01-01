Staff - Rick Mullin, Senior Editor | Chemical & Engineering News

Rick Mullin, Senior Editor

Rick Mullin

 

Phone: 212-360-2366

E-Mail: r_mullin@acs.org

Twitter: @rick_mullin3

 

Northeast News Bureau Address:
42 Broadway, Suite 1219
New York, NY 10004

Areas of coverage: Fine chemicals, specialty chemicals, information technology. Co-editor of Perspectives

BA English Literature, Drew University, 1980. Business journalist covering engergy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and information technology for various publications including Chemical Week since 1983. Joined C&EN in 2002.

 
 