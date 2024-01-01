Tracking Fracking

Policies that govern the disclosure of chemicals injected deep underground during hydraulic fracturing operations vary from state to state. Federal action in March 2015 established rules for drilling on public land, including disclosure to FracFocus, the nation’s voluntary, industry-backed registry for fracking chemical disclosures. The rest of the U.S. is covered piecemeal, with some states requiring disclosure to FracFocus, others requiring submission of chemical information to a state agency, and nearly all allowing some measure of trade-secret protection.
