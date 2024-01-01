Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Nominate a start-up for C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch

C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch program highlights young firms and their founders who are using chemistry to solve the world’s most pressing problems.

Know a groundbreaking start-up firm that should make our list?

Nominate

Deadline for 2025 class: August 1

 

Making our list helps start-ups connect with investors, partners, and talent.


Carbon (class of 2015) has raised over $540 million to date and now supplies high-speed polymer manufacturing capabilities to automakers, sports helmet makers, and dental product firms.


Citrine Informatics (class of 2017) has raised a total of $8 million from Tencent Holdings and B&C Holdings to expand its efforts to develop software to accelerate materials research.


Ecovia Renewables (class of 2017) has formed a multiyear agreement with Seppic to develop biobased and biodegradable polymers for the health and beauty markets.


Lodo Therapeutics (class of 2016) recently began working with Genentech to mine bacterial genomes for novel natural products. The deal is worth up to $969 million in milestone payments.

Being named to C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch list provided Provivi an early platform to share our vision of safer and more sustainable crop protection with the world. This recognition resonated with investors and top talent alike.
Pedro Coelho, cofounder, Provivi (class of 2015)

Meet this year’s firms

 

We’re looking for companies that are using chemistry to solve the world’s most pressing problems. Firms that have made our list are developing pharmaceuticals, materials, green chemistry processes, agricultural technologies, instruments, and automation tools. We also seek to highlight the diversity of the scientists who are founding start-ups today, including women, people of color, LGBTQ+ people, people with disabilities, and those from regions outside the US.