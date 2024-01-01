Know a groundbreaking start-up firm that should make our list?
Carbon (class of 2015) has raised over $540 million to date and now supplies high-speed polymer manufacturing capabilities to automakers, sports helmet makers, and dental product firms.
Citrine Informatics (class of 2017) has raised a total of $8 million from Tencent Holdings and B&C Holdings to expand its efforts to develop software to accelerate materials research.
Ecovia Renewables (class of 2017) has formed a multiyear agreement with Seppic to develop biobased and biodegradable polymers for the health and beauty markets.
Lodo Therapeutics (class of 2016) recently began working with Genentech to mine bacterial genomes for novel natural products. The deal is worth up to $969 million in milestone payments.