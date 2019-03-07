Chemistry in Pictures: Birthday confetti

Under a polarizing optical microscope, the orientation of each of these crystals determines which color it refracts. Lana Hiscock, a PhD student at Wilfrid Laurier University, shared this image on Twitter, adding, “Some days chemistry feels more art than science - in this case abstract art.” Hiscock synthesized two isomers of a compound whose molecules have a helical, or spiral, shape. She then crystallized one of those isomers. Lana’s lab studies how molecules interact, and the goal of her research is to better understand how helical molecules pack in a crystal lattice.
Credit: Lana K. Hiscock
