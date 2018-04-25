Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical smile

by Alexandra Taylor
April 25, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Credit: Michel Rickhaus and Andrew Frawley

Michel Rickhaus and Andrew Frawley at the University of Oxford drew a smiley face in a solution of a special dye using an everyday laser pointer. The dye consisted of a fluorescent molecule attached to spironaphthoxazine, which changes its structure from a closed one to an open conformation when exposed to blue light—405 nm, to be exact. “By coupling this spironaphthoxazine to a fluorescent dye, we can reversibly switch the dye off and on,” Rickhaus explains, with the dye going from yellow in the closed form to purple in the open. After about 30 seconds, the molecule reverts to yellow, and the smiley gradually disappears. The two chemists’ lab is examining such photoswitchable dyes for use in superresolution microscopy. “The video came about as a bit of fun during my synthesis—hence the smiley. But we do use the laser pointer in the purification process,” he says. The laser allows them to quickly check that what they’ve purified contains the correct product.

Credit: Michel Rickhaus and Andrew Frawley

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

How Thiols Photoswitch Cyanine Dyes

Photoswitchable drugs could light the way to more targeted treatments

Dye Colors Up Live Cell Surfaces In 3-D.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Stunning sensor
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Holiday light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Light show

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE