Chemistry in Pictures: Enlightened suspension﻿

Troy Hollinsworth of Augustana University designs quantum dots that could one day detect prostate cancer in patients. He snapped these photographs while preparing to run an experiment with some of his dots. As he added them to cuvettes filled with phosphate-buffered solution, he shined light on the containers to see if the dots had dissolved. What he found was a series of illuminated suspensions as the quantum dots and buffer mixed.
Submitted by Troy Hollinsworth
