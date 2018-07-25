Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Flag column chromatography

by Manny Morone
July 25, 2018
dav
Credit: Veselin Nasufović
A reaction scheme showing the synthesis of an azobenzene compound and its trans-cis photoisomerization.

As this silica column separated Çağrı Özsan’s reaction mixture, he and his labmate Veselin Nasufović noticed a curious pattern arise. Sitting atop their column, they recognized the flag of Germany, the home of their university, Friedrich Schiller University Jena. The duo’s research in the lab of Hans-Dieter Arndt involves making photoswitchable molecules like azobenzenes, which have nitrogen-nitrogen double bonds that can flip between the trans and cis form when exposed to light and heat (shown in scheme). Because the trans and cis molecules run through silica columns at different rates, the column used to purify this reaction needed to be shielded from light, which is why the column had aluminum foil wrapped around it. And despite the patriotic imagery, Özsan and Nasufović are originally from Turkey and Serbia, respectively.

Submitted by Veselin Nasufović

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

