Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures: Four-sided molecule, four-sided crystals

by Manny Morone
August 22, 2018
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Rhombus-shaped crystals growing on the bottom surface of a beaker.
Credit: Chip Reisman

Each of these quadrilateral crystals are about 0.5 cm long on each edge, which is quite big for the sorts of crystals that usually get made in organic chemistry labs. The crystals could grow to such a size because they’re extremely pure. Chip Reisman, a Ph.D. student at the University of Alabama, depends on this high purity for his experiments. The molecule he made has a strained four-membered ring in it (structure shown), which is primed to pop open and attack other four-membered rings to form polymer chains. If this compound isn’t pure enough, then the polymerization reaction doesn’t work and leaves behind a red, waxy solid.

A structure of N-(methanesulfonyl)azetidine.

Submitted by Submitted by Chip Reisman

Do science. Take pictures. Win money. Enter our photo contest here.

Related C&EN Content:

Cyclobutadiene’s crystal structure is … a square

Stunning structures spring from humble table salt

Faster and cleaner peptide synthesis.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Twisted crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Fuzz ball

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE