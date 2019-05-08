Chemistry in Pictures: Layer cake

Undergraduates in an advanced inorganic chemistry lab at Southwestern University synthesized a medley of transition metal compounds, shown here mixed in a glass bottle. Some of the compounds pictured include [Ni(NH3)6](BF4)2, K3[Fe(C2O4)3], and K2Cu(C2O4)2·2H2O. Willis Weigand, an associate professor and director of general chemistry labs at the university, used the syntheses to introduce his students to standard inorganic synthetic techniques and to provide them with a laboratory research experience. Also, they look pretty.
Submitted by Willis Weigand
