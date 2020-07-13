Chemistry in Pictures: Mini fireworks

Elham Yaaghubi, a fifth-year PhD candidate in the Castellano Lab at the University of Florida, let her column chromatography fractions sit overnight. When she returned to the lab, she saw that the solvent had continued to evaporate, causing her compound to form these fireworks-like crystals in the test tubes. “As soon as I saw it, I learned that the column chromatography was successful, and the fractions came out super pure with a good yield, which paves the road for the final step in my synthetic pathway!” Yaaghubi says. The compound shown here is a synthetic intermediate in the pathway toward a proprietary compound her group hopes will have exciting anticancer activity. Yaaghubi’s group is working to develop a new family of small molecules to treat aggressive forms of breast cancer.
Submitted by Elham Yaaghubi
