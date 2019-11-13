Chemistry in Pictures: Mount Bodipy

Maodie Wang and Guanyu Zhang, PhD candidates at Louisiana State University, synthesized this vial of boron dipyrromethene (BODIPY). The researchers describe it as a BODIPY mountain, “which exhibits a forest green color in the vial (left) and shines like a fire under a UV lamp (right).” Together, Wang and Zhang synthesized their product, used flash column chromatography to remove any impurities, and then recrystallized it in a solution of dichloromethane and methanol. Their lab is exploring functionalization reactions for biological applications, such as photodynamic therapy.
Submitted by Maodie Wang and Guanyu Zhang
